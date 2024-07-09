Kellyville Farm Runs Camp For Kids To Learn More About Animals

Not everyone grows up on a farm. So this week a farm in Kellyville is giving kids that experience. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live on the Coca-Cola Porch to show us what they're learning.

By: News On 6

-

Taking care of a farm and the animals that live there is hard work.

High On A Hill Dairy Goats is teaching area kids that lesson this week at Farm Camp.

Owner, Leah Chatron, opens her farm to the public weekly for goat yoga and cow cuddling sessions. However, this is the first time she is hosting a hands-on camp for kids ages 4 to 12.

"Lots of parents would ask if we had other activities and so I wanted to do something that had more animals and that was more than just petting the animals," she said.

The farm has cows, chickens, goats, and horses. Being there is a new experience for 8-year-old Isla Russell.

"Feeding all of the animals and holding a lot of the animals, it is really fun," she said.

Throughout the four-day camp, the kids learn how to milk a goat, bottle feed miniature Highland calves, groom and bathe the animals, and go horseback riding.

The activities are not something Chatron grew up doing but are why she fell in love with farming four years ago when she started High On A Hill Dairy Goats.

"I did not grow up with farm animals," she said. "I have always been interested in them and actually as a kid when people asked what I wanted to be, I told them a farmer, so it is really funny how that worked out."

However, Chatron admits it is a hard job that often goes unnoticed.

"You have to get up early every day to do chores, you have to do chores at night, and people always come out and are like I would love to do this, but it is more than just petting the animals," she said.

Farm Camp allows her to share the experience in a fun and honest way with the next generation of farmers. It is an effort that is already proving to have a positive impact.

"Yes, I would love to do this again," Russell said.

The next Farm Camp is July 22-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The cost is $200 per child. To sign up, call High On A Hill Dairy Goats at 918-841-9951 or send an email to highonahilldairygoats@gmail.com