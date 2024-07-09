Oklahoma State Basketball Headlines 2024 Charleston Classic

Oklahoma State men's basketball team will play in the 2024 Charleston Classic this November.

-

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will participate in the 2024 Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic, playing three games in four days from November 21 to 24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

ESPN Events released the full field on Tuesday afternoon, which includes Drake, Florida Atlantic, Miami, Nevada, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU. Details such as matchups, game times, and ESPN platform broadcasts will be announced later this summer.

Among the 2024 field, FAU, Nevada, and Drake are notable for their appearances in last season’s NCAA tournament. Additionally, Seton Hall captured the National Invitation Tournament title, while VCU reached the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State led by new head coach Steve Lutz, is one of four teams in the tournament with new leadership, alongside Drake (Ben McCollum), FAU (John Jakus), and Vanderbilt (Mark Byington).

This marks Oklahoma State’s second appearance in the Charleston Classic and their third visit to TD Arena.







