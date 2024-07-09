Ollie Gordon II Will Not Miss Playing Time Following His Arrest, Coach Gundy Says

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II will not miss any time on the field following his DUI arrest in June, his coach said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas.

Mike Gundy told ESPN that "he's going to play," according to Pete Thamel, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN. "I think it's best for Ollie to play. If there's any punishment, it's making him carry the ball 50 times in the first game," Gundy said.

Gordon was arrested for suspicion of DUI on June 30th. The 20-year-old sophomore won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 for the nation's top running back.

On Monday, the school announced he'd be joining fellow teammates Alan Bowman, Nick Martin and Collin Oliver at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas.

He released an apology statement that afternoon, saying he is deeply sorry for his actions and that he's "committed to learning and growing from this mistake."

