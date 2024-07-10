Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Child Abuse

A Tulsa man pleads guilty to child abuse after investigators said he strangled his 3-year-old daughter in September.

By: News On 6

Police said Devon Rankin put his daughter in a headlock between his legs, squeezed her and kicked the girl.

Court documents said Rankin also delayed getting medical help until his dad and his dad's fiancé confronted him about his daughter's injuries.

A judge sentenced Rankin to seven years in prison followed by a ten-year suspended sentence.

