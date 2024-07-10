Lawmakers Honor Former Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are honoring former Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, who passed away this week.

-

Lawmakers from both parties gave speeches in Inhofe's honor on Tuesday, including Senator James Lankford. He gave his speech from Jim Inhofe's old desk.

James Lankford worked with Jim Inhofe on Capitol Hill for more than 10 years, including eight in the Senate. Lankford said Inhofe loved his country and state, but he placed his faith and the love for his wife Kay, and his family above all else.

Lankford says Inhofe was instrumental in the United States' relationship with several African countries, visiting more than 170 countries during his time in office.

Lankford said Inhofe was passionate about national security, infrastructure, veteran services, and energy. He says Inhofe was not afraid to have tough conversations with those he disagreed with and his colleagues respected him for it.

"When I attended Dianne Feinstein's funeral not too long ago, Senator Barbara Boxer from California immediately found me at the funeral and said 'How's my friend Jim?' A very conservative Oklahoman had a long-standing friendship with a very liberal Californian and they found ways to be able to work together," Sen. James Lankford said.

Jim Inhofe was the longest-serving senator from the state of Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Kay, three children, and several grandchildren.