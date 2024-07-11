Salina Couple Sentenced To Prison For Child Abuse Of 9-Year-Old Girl

A Salina couple is headed to prison after a jury finds them guilty of abusing a 9-year-old girl who prosecutors said was locked outside for hours, forced to wear a diaper and only fed once a day.

Wednesday, July 10th 2024, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6


Joel and Amanda Smith were arrested in 2019 after investigators said the underfed and dirty young girl escaped to a neighbor's home.

They said the victim told investigators the couple also made her do yard work.

The judge sentenced Joel to 15 years in prison and Amanda to 20.

