New Art Project On Display At Tulsa International Airport

A new art project called Sunrising is on display at Tulsa International Airport, welcoming travelers to a series of 20 spinning color panels.

By: News On 6

Tulsa International Airport has some colorful new artwork to welcome travelers.

The project is called Sunrising and includes a series of 20 spinning color panels.

It's about 100 feet long with different shades of colors blended across the ceiling.

The Tulsa artist who created it said what he hopes passengers take away from it.

"I think that they'll be this kind of gravitas to it. That hopefully gives people a moment to kind of stop and reflect. And not just jet from Einstein's Bagels to the TSA line," artist Shane Darwent said.