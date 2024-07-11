'A Good Idea': City Of Owasso Holds Public Meeting To Discuss Future Construction Plans For Busy Intersection

That project is supposed to cut down traffic congestion on Highway 169 at 96th Street North and 129th East Avenue, which is one of the city’s busiest intersections.

People attended a public meeting Wednesday in Owasso to learn more about the construction project starting Monday.

The people who came to the meeting say they know the construction will cause some headaches in the short term, but they think it will be better in the long term if it gets rid of backups and traffic in that area.

Many at the meeting were glad to learn the project will widen the intersection, add more turn lanes, upgrade the traffic signals, and improve the traffic flow overall.

City leaders say Owasso is growing fast and the intersections can’t always keep up, leading to congestion and frustration.

They believe the project will help alleviate both of those concerns.

The project will cost nearly $3 million and is expected to be finished by December.

The City of Owasso says it has been working with the businesses in the area about how the project could affect customer access, as well as Owasso Public Schools.

Rob Haskins has lived in Owasso for two decades and says he believes the intersection upgrades are designed well.

“I think it always needed to be evened out,” said Haskins. “But they just didn’t have at the time either the funds or the traffic to authorize it. You have to have certain traffic counts. So now that they’re doing this, in conjunction with future growth, it will be a good idea.”

Susan Perkin has also lived in Owasso for decades and says she’s glad the city is making adjustments to the intersection.

She says she also thinks it’s a good design.

“It sounds like they’re addressing it in a way that creates the least conflict, or the least congestion, for everyone,” said Perkin. “As much as you can in a construction zone.”

Some people asked about future projects, and the City of Owasso says the west side of 96th Street North and Highway 169 will be redone after the first of the year in a separate project.

The project on Highway 169 at 96th Street North and 129th East Avenue Is set to start Monday, and the City of Owasso says it will post updates on social media about how it’s going.