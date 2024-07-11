Grant From AARP Empowers Food On The Move’s Mission Against Food Insecurity In Oklahoma

Food On The Move said this money will support operations and the expansion of its garden at the main food hub near North New Haven and East Apache, as well as three other community gardens in Tulsa.

AARP Oklahoma awarded Food On The Move a $16,000 grant.

Leaders with Food on the Move said they’re thrilled to be receiving this grant because they believe in going into food deserts and serving the community healthy, fresh food.

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities Initiative called "Community Challenge Grants."

Food On The Move said this money will support operations and the expansion of its garden at the main food hub near North New Haven and East Apache, as well as three other community gardens in Tulsa.

Regan Leake with Food on the Move said they will provide older adult gardeners with knee pads and rolling chairs, as well as gardening supplies. Leake said they will also be launching nutrition education programming.

“You see families coming out to help and that’s what we want to see. And then we also invite the community to harvest those products, to use them, to take them home and cook them, to have healthy foods in their homes," Leake said.

Since 2017, AARP’s Community Challenge Grants have provided almost $400,000 to nonprofits in Oklahoma.