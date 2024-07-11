Stillwater Standout Ethan Holliday Will Compete In High School Home Run Derby At MLB All-Star Week

Ethan Holliday to participate in MLB All-Star High School Homerun Derby

-

Major League Baseball has announced that Ethan Holliday, the baseball prep prospect out of Stillwater High School, will put his talents on display this weekend in Arlington, Texas during the MLB All-Star week. Ethan along with eight others have been invited to compete in the High School Home Run Derby that will air on MLB.com at 10:30am this Saturday, from Globe Life Field. Many participants in the past have helped raise their standing, with 13 former participants eventually landing in the Major Leagues.

Ethan has been committed to play baseball at Oklahoma State since November of 2021, but is widely considered to be the biggest prep prospects in the class of 2025. Ethan's older brother, Jackson, is No. 1 prospect in MLB and was drafted first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.