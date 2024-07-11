Green Country Woman In Critical Condition From Rabbit Fever

A Green Country woman is in ICU needing a double lung transplant, all because she likely got bit by a tick and now has a rare disease known as Rabbit Fever. Her family wants to share her story so people are aware this disease exists.

A Green Country woman is in ICU needing a double lung transplant, all because she likely got bit by a tick and now has a rare disease known as Rabbit Fever.

Her family wants to share her story so people are aware this disease exists.

Chris Havenar said his mom, Teresa, was diagnosed with Rabbit Fever several weeks ago after doctors originally said she had pneumonia.

She is in critical condition, and Chris wants to warn others.

Chris Havenar said his mother, Teresa Basquez-Schlieve, is a loving, sarcastic woman who has spent her life giving to her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

“I would say she's the matriarch of the family," he said. "She holds everyone together.”

Teresa has had some lung issues like COPD but says something felt very off a few weeks ago.

"She went to the hospital, and that's when they determined she had pneumonia the first time.”

After a few days in the hospital, she went home. But then things took a turn.

She went back to the hospital, and doctors diagnosed her with Tularemia, or Rabbit fever, an extremely rare disease with a couple of hundred cases each year in the U.S.

“Most of the doctors said they hadn't seen a case like this in Oklahoma in 25 years, to hit home how rare it is.”

Teresa is taking antibiotics and spent a week on a ventilator and now a machine to help her breathe.

Her lungs have a lot of scarring, and Chris said she needs a double lung transplant.

“It’s been crazy with a lot of ups and downs.”

Doctors think Teresa may have gotten the disease from a tick bite.

The state health department said Oklahoma has one of the highest numbers of reported Tularemia cases each year and it’s most often from an infected tick.

Chris says he's remaining hopeful.

“Tell your family you love them, spend time with them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed," he said.

Chris said the family is asking for prayers and donations for hospital expenses.

He is hoping Teresa is able to get on the transplant list as soon as possible.

To help, people can donate to their GoFundMe here.