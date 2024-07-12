The TulsaSound 'Turns It Up To 11' To Beat Corpus Christi 6-5 For Their 7th Straight Win

The Tulsa Drillers are rebranded as the TulsaSound for 4 games this weekend. Tonight is another News On 6 Friday Fireworks Night.

By: Scott Pfeil

A temporary name change isn't slowing down the Tulsa Drillers. Playing as the TulsaSound this weekend, a tribute to the city's iconic music style, the club picked up its seventh straight win Thursday night, beating the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the 3rd thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Alex Freeland and Taylor Young to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead. The TulsaSound led 3-2 in the sixth, but the Hooks scored three runs in the frame, thanks to three Drillers errors and five stolen bases, to take their first lead of the night. Tulsa rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the eighth to hold on to a 6-5 victory.

The TulsaSound (Drillers) have now won 7 straight games, and Thursday night was their 25th comeback win of the season. Tulsa now leads the Texas League North Division by 2 games. The Hooks have now dropped 9 straight.

The series continues Friday night at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field. It's also another News On 6 Friday Fireworks Night.



