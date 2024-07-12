High Schoolers In Rogers County Gain Real-Life Crime Scene Experience At Youth Academy

The second-ever Rogers County Youth Academy offered high school kids some hands-on experience in criminal justice this week. The students were able to dive into mock crime scenes and driving simulators.

Rogers County Deputies have been hosting a week of excitement for kids interested in law enforcement.

The free youth academy gives high school kids the chance to see a lot of different jobs in criminal justice, and they get hands-on experience with mock crime scenes, driving simulators, and more. Off a rural Rogers County road, a crime has been committed.

It’s up to these future deputies to find out who did it. A mock victim tells the investigators her husband came home drinking, shots were fired, and he drove off and crashed.

Rogers County investigators are showing these kids how to read a crime scene, looking at blood splatter, shell casings, and bullet holes.

“What did you see at the car now?” a deputy asked the kids.

And learning to trust the evidence not just believe emotions and people.

"We have met some amazing kids," said Capt. Bronson Smith. "We’ve had 31 total this summer.”

Friday was the last day of the second-ever Rogers County Youth Academy for high school kids.

Capt. Smith organized the free week and they got to do things like tour the jail, see a canine in action, do a drunk driving simulator, shoot guns and more.

"It’s invigorating to see young people get out and show an interest in law enforcement, an interest in helping their community," he said.

Incoming junior Alex Miller said he’s learned a lot and wants to apply for the sheriff's office one day.

“I want to help be a part of my community and protect people," said Miller.

As for the mock scene, students figured out that the “victim" was really the suspect.

There will be a citizen's academy for adults later this year and even more youth programming next summer.