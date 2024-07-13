'I'm Really Excited': Elk City Pitcher Kash Mayfield Awaits Potential MLB Draft Selection

Kash Mayfield, a left-handed pitcher and Oklahoma State University commit, could see his dreams come true this Sunday as he awaits the MLB draft. After dedicating his summer to intensive training, Mayfield, supported by his family, is projected to be a late first-round pick.

A kid fresh out of high school in Elk City, Oklahoma, with big dreams could have a life-changing moment on Sunday.

“It has always been a goal for me to possibly get drafted out of high school," Kash Mayfield said.

For left-handed pitcher and OSU commit Kash Mayfield, the goal will become a reality this weekend.

“It's a job I'm going to really enjoy, there's not much to be scared about, but I'm really excited for the next chapter though," Kash said.

Kash made the difficult decision to step away from high school baseball for the summer before his senior year here at Elk Field and devoted two-hour drives twice a week to Edmond to take the time to work with trainers and focus on developing his craft even more at a higher level.

"That was probably the biggest thing I had to overcome. Cause basically this was it, I don't have any other summers to do that," Kash said.

The support from his family has been the biggest key in this journey to professional baseball.

"It means everything. They've stuck with me forever. I told them at a young age this is what I wanted to do and they believed me.”

“Obviously as a parent, it's pretty cool. It's something you always want, you always hope it comes to that," Monty Mayfield, Kash's father said.

It’s not every day that a player receives this kind of national attention from a small town in western Oklahoma and Kash didn’t let that stop him from being noticed at the MLB prospects camp recently.

“I know there's guys out there just like me, like they're gonna be just as talented. I mean it was kind of eye-opening too just being there and seeing all of that talent and it also gave me some confidence cause I knew that I was just as good. I was there. I mean, it wasn't too scary because I knew I belonged," Kash said.

Kash and his family will be glued to the TV when the draft begins on Sunday.

Kash is projected to be a late first-round pick.

The draft begins at 6:00 p.m.