How Local Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Large Political Events

It's not uncommon for local law enforcement agencies to help with presidential rallies and visits. Together the Secret Service and law enforcement make a plan to ensure everyone's safety.

Local law enforcement agencies are often asked to help when it comes to presidential rallies and visits. Tulsa police last assisted the Secret Service in 2021 when President Biden came to town.

The commander of the Tulsa Police Department's Special Operations team says they try to have a plan for every scenario they can think of, but it’s difficult to have one for every possible outcome.

Captain Mike Eckert says Tulsa police have assisted the Secret Service for many events, they come up with plans based on the size of the venues and the number of people involved in the events. They then use that information to decide what resources are needed to ensure everyone's safety. Eckerd says that's how they determine the number of local law enforcement officers who will assist the Secret Service.

Eckert says when something like today happens, law enforcement and other authorities use it as a way to better prepare for future events.

“You can’t prepare for everything [...] but you be as creative as you can to think of as many different things that could happen as possible. Sometimes you can't think of all of them.” Said Eckert.