Former Oklahoma Lt. Gov and Secret Service Agent Reacts to Attempted Trump Assassination

Many leaders are calling attention to the United States Secret Service Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Former Oklahoma Lt. Governor, Todd Lamb reflects on his time as a Secret Service Agent and discusses what goes into keeping political stops safe.

By: News On 6

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, state and national leaders are calling attention to the performance of the United States Secret Services.

The U.S. House and Senate have already launched probes into the incident.

In Oklahoma, former Lt. Governor Todd Lamb reflected on a prior career, which, included serving as a Secret Service Agent himself.

During his years as a special agent, he protected Presidents Clinton and Bush and also worked as a national site supervisor for the 2000 presidential campaign.

"All the training just kicked in with all those men and women," Lamb said about the agents who rushed to Trump after a bullet went through his ear and he fell to the ground.

Lamb said there are days and sometimes weeks of operational security and preparedness that go into campaign stops. He noted that former presidents and candidates for the office have less security than the sitting president. But, his personal opinion is that may be likely to change in the months and years to come.

"Well, the reality is, I think some folks might use the term failure," he said. "But I would probably push back on that, because the reality is you can't make any event 100% secure, really outside the White House."

He credited the counter sniper team, which killed the attempted assassin. He said the investigation will include talking to every known associate that crossed paths with the shooter, and a full review of every law enforcement agency involved with the day's security.