Sen. Mullin Addresses Assassination Attempt Of Donald Trump; Questions If Full Resources Were Provided

Oklahoma lawmakers are reacting to the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump including Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Dave: Senator Moylan. You spoke with former President Donald Trump, what was that conversation like?

Mullin: You know, I spoke with him yesterday morning. And he was very energetic, just like most mornings when I speak with him. He was on fire as far as ready to get back out there and get started again, he was even making lighthearted jokes made, made one joke, which I felt was very funny. He said that he said, My ears are messed up kind of like yours, but just not the same talking about my cauliflower ear. But at the same time he was very thankful too. Because he, as you mentioned just a while ago, the reason why he turned his head and he addressed this, he said, because I was looking at a graph talking about the immigration surge, he says, and when I turned my head, he said, If I wouldn't turn my head right, then he said it would have been a different story. And he says, "you know only only God does something like that." And it was neat his hearing recognize it, but at the same time be light-hearted enough to be able to joke about the ears.

Tess: Now, have you been briefed at all about the Secret Service's preparation? And how that shooter was able to get on top of a roof within? What about 150 yards of where the former president was standing?

Mullin: No, we haven't been actually briefed on it. I've been getting a lot of reports on it. But the full briefing that we may actually get a briefing while we're in Wisconsin, I think a full briefing wants to take place when we get back to DC. But there is a question about that. Because anytime you set up a perimeter like this, they set up in three rings, you have the the outer ring, which is typically a local law enforcement, which is the perimeter, then you have the inner ring, which is a little bit more of a tech guy, sometimes you'll use National Guard to definitely some of your SWAT guys. And then the inner ring, the closest one to the President will be United States or the United States Secret Service. And they're in charge of everything. Of setting it up. Why this building that has a direct line with a with obviously a higher pointed advantage wasn't secure is a question and I think will be will beginning to go through and in Listen, even President Trump praised the Secret Service for their quick reaction at their professionalism. But sometimes mistake happens and mistakes like this shouldn't happen. But it did. And now I don't think there was anything to it. There's a lot of conspiracy theories that are going out there. I don't believe any of that. I believe this was 100% an oversight and a failure point, that'll probably never happen again, because they'll get in there and fix this. But there is a question how does a professional organization like the Secret Service, allow a failure point like this to get through?

Dave: Do you have any other questions that you would like to ask the Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheadle, if given the chance?

Mullin: Yeah, I would like to ask.

"Was there resources that wasn't given to the President? And were they requested?"

Because I think that that a lot of times happens in these circumstances. Is this a lack of manpower and a lack of resources? I mean, we do know, and I'm not I'm not trying to play politics here. We do know that the Democrats have been trying to take away the Secret Service protection from the President. I mean, that's not a secret. They had been openly doing so. And so that would be my number one question. 'Were our resources requested that wasn't given to the president, even though we knew the threat level was at the level that it was?'

Tess: Now the President, President Joe Biden has talked about unifying the country now and turning down the political rhetoric? Do you feel that the political rhetoric possibly from both sides is to blame for this?

Mullin: The only person to blame is a person that was on the roof trying to kill President Trump. Now, do we all have some sense of responsibility, the media has a sense of responsibility and we as political officials have a sense of responsibility because we all know that if it bleeds, it leads and so the media, they will play the punchiest stories and get the most rise out of the audience's they can. And the same thing with elected officials, when we're speaking, we try to use punchy words, to get a headline or to make a point. And really, when we're talking about things, we could be referring more to facts more than to drama, because 90% of the issues both parties actually agree on it's the 10% that divide us and those 10% get very very heated. So maybe we should focus on things we actually get along with a little bit more and then stick with facts on what actually separates us apart from each other rather than rising to the occasion of just saying punchy words to get people all worked up.

