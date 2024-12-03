Tulsa's New Public Safety Commissioner Discusses Role, Vision For City

Tulsa's new mayor, Monroe Nichols, took office on Monday, pledging ambitious goals to end homelessness and redefine public safety. Nichols aims to make Tulsa the safest big city in America by building trust and opportunities across neighborhoods. His team includes newly appointed Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts, who will work closely with police, fire, and other departments to achieve these goals.

Tulsa's new mayor, Monroe Nichols, took office on Monday, pledging ambitious goals to end homelessness and redefine public safety.

Nichols aims to make Tulsa the safest big city in America by building trust and opportunities across neighborhoods.

His team includes newly appointed Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts, who will work closely with police, fire, and other departments to achieve these goals.

Q: What is the role of the new Public Safety Commissioner, Laurel Roberts?

A: Roberts said she will be "collaborating with both the fire chief and the police chief to improve outcomes for all citizens of Tulsa."

She added: "Mayor Nichols has a very personal attachment to public safety, growing up with a father who was in law enforcement and a mother who was also worked in a criminal justice capacity. So not only is this personal to him, but this is, you know, one of his initiatives for the city."

Q: How will Roberts ensure the Tulsa Fire Department's voice is represented in her new role?

A: Roberts emphasized that she will be a voice for the fire department.

"You know, police department and fire department collaborate on a lot of scenes, community events, disasters, things like that. So throughout the course of my career, I have established relationships. Chief Baker and I have already opened conversations."

Q: Will the roles of the existing police and fire chiefs change under this new structure?

A: The roles of the police and fire chiefs will not change. They will all just collaborate together to achieve the city's bigger goals, according to Commissioner Roberts said.