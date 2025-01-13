Muskogee County Votes On Sales Tax Increase To Improve Public Safety Services

Muskogee County voters will decide on a sales tax increase that could fund critical upgrades to public safety facilities, equipment, and emergency services, addressing long-standing challenges across the region.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

A major election in Muskogee County could lead to an increase in sales tax, with significant implications for public safety operations.

News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke with the police department and EMS about how the proposal could address pressing issues.

Aging Police Department Building Faces Challenges

Inside the Muskogee Police Department, the challenges of an outdated building are hard to miss. Old pipes cause frequent flooding, the heating system struggles and a leaking roof adds to the department’s woes. The building, constructed in the 1930s, also lacks a functioning elevator, making it non-compliant with ADA standards.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee, who has served the community for over 35 years, says the proposed public safety sales tax increase is critical.

“The men and women of the Muskogee Police Department, in my opinion, deserve to have the best equipment available to them. They deserve to have a building to work in every day that they’re proud of,” Chief Teehee said.

If voters approve the measure, the tax increase would fund essential repairs and upgrades, including a new public safety complex, equipment, and vehicles.

“This pays for radios, it pays for cars. It pays for a new building,” Chief Teehee said.

County-Wide EMS Upgrades Planned

The proposition also aims to improve emergency medical services across Muskogee County. EMS Director Laurel Havens says the additional funding would enhance response times and expand ambulance services.

“Our goal in this project is to try to reduce our response time within nine miles of anybody within our county,” Havens said.

Havens added that the sales tax increase would ensure all areas of the county receive equitable benefits, including upgrades to public safety buildings around Muskogee County.

“Everybody would receive an equitable share of the taxes and feel their needs within the community that they live,” Havens said.

Sales Tax Details and Voting Information

If approved, the county’s sales tax will initially increase by 0.849%. Once the public safety complex is paid off, the rate will drop to 0.5%

The vote creates a trust comprised of City and County positions to control the funds generated by this vote.

Officials say this trust will ensure an individual entity cannot control the money.

The Trust consists of the following 9 positions:

City of Muskogee (4)

Muskogee Police Chief (designated by position) – Johnny Teehee Muskogee Fire Chief (designated by position) – Jody Moore Muskogee Mayor (designated by position) – Patrick Cale Muskogee City Council (appointed by City Council) – Tom Martindale

County of Muskogee (4) (Selected by Muskogee County Commissioners)

County Commissioner (designated by position) – Kenny Payne Muskogee County Sheriff (selected by county) – Andy Simmons Ft. Gibson Fire Chief (selected by county) – Nathan Parker Ron Morton (selected by county)

Muskogee EMS (1)

Director (designated by position) – Laurel Havens

The vote will take place on Tuesday, January 14. Polls close at 7 p.m.