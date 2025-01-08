New Oklahoma Law Restores Voting Rights To Convicted Felons Who Complete Sentences

A new Oklahoma law allows convicted felons to vote once they’ve served their sentence, parole, or probation. For people like Tamra and Robert Bissell, it’s a chance to engage with politics for the first time. One advocate said it’s a powerful incentive for change.

By: Chloe Abbott

A new law in Oklahoma now allows convicted felons to vote.

It applies to people who've completed their sentence, parole, probation or been pardoned. It went into effect on January 1.

What does this new law mean for convicted felons?

Anyone convicted of a felony can register to vote when they have fully served their sentence of court-mandated calendar days or had their sentence discharged, completed parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.

People can now vote if their sentence was reduced to a misdemeanor without an outstanding sentence under any other felony conviction, including any incomplete term of incarceration, any remaining parole or supervision, or any incomplete period of probation.

People who have been granted a pardon pursuant to federal or state law and have no other outstanding sentence under any other felony conviction can also vote again.

What do convicted felons think about this new law?

Tamra Bissell has never voted in her life because she became a felon at a young age, but since she's changed, she's now glad to have that right.

"It's all new to me, but I'm learning a little bit more and more, and knowing that I do have a right to vote now, I really am more engaged," Tamra said.

Her husband, Robert Bissell also served time in Jail.

"I became a felon at a young age so I'm excited, I've always been into politics so I'm excited to be able to vote again," said Robert.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says both Tamra and Robert earned their right to vote again.

"They earned the punishment and the things they received from crimes that they committed but they also earned the privileges and the freedoms they got from getting their lives straight," said Sheriff Walton.

A Claremore man said the opportunity to vote again after a felony should incentivize people to turn their lives around.

"It's going to make felons view themselves differently and they're going to have something to work toward, it's like I'm not a criminal forever, that I can turn my life around, and I can eventually vote, it's going to give people incentive," Paul Hatley told News On 6.

This new law marks a significant step toward reintegrating former felons into society, offering them the opportunity to have their voices heard and their votes counted.