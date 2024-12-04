Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols Uses First Day In Office To Address Homelessness

On his first full day in office, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said his first meetings were about homelessness.

“We are really getting ready to launch a new effort around some of our alternative response units downtown and building out a city-wide plan,” he said.

In his only public event Tuesday, Nichols told an audience at OU-Tulsa that his goals were aligned with everything he heard over 16 months of campaigning, saying “This City is great because of what we pour into it and over the next four years I am so excited about all the wonderful things we're going to pour into this community.”

Ken Levit, with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, spoke at OU with Nichols in the audience, and talked about the disparity in outcomes for children in Tulsa, and the need to work on equal opportunity for all, leveraging the resources of philanthropy with the reach of government.

“Where else can a community point to the kind of philanthropists who are here?” he said.