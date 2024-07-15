Owasso Police Are Searching For A Missing Driver Following A Crash

Owasso Police are searching for a driver of a car after they crashed into someone's yard early this morning.

Monday, July 15th 2024, 7:01 am

By: News On 6


Owasso Police are searching for a driver of a car after they crashed into someone's yard early this morning.

Police said the driver went off the road near 106th St. N & Garnett and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. this morning.

Owasso Police said when they arrived the driver was no where to be found.

Both the car and tree sustained some damage, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 15th, 2024

July 15th, 2024

July 12th, 2024

July 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 15th, 2024

July 15th, 2024

July 15th, 2024

July 15th, 2024