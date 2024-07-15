Owasso Police Are Searching For A Missing Driver Following A Crash

Monday, July 15th 2024, 7:01 am
Owasso Police are searching for a driver of a car after they crashed into someone's yard early this morning.
Police said the driver went off the road near 106th St. N & Garnett and crashed into a tree.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. this morning.
Owasso Police said when they arrived the driver was no where to be found.
Both the car and tree sustained some damage, but there are no reported injuries at this time.
