SEC Media Days Preview For The Sooners

OU heads to Dallas for their first SEC Media Day. Here is what to expect.

Brent Venables will lead the Sooners into Dallas for the first-ever SEC Media Day in program history on Tuesday. Typically, any Sooner head coach would be the headline guest for a media day in the past, but this year packs a punch of star coaches on Tuesday. Press conferences will be held with Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz on a jam-packed Tuesday in Dallas at the Omni Hotel. The Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for their inaugural season in the SEC, as all eyes will be on the newcomer during media day. Head Coach Brent Venables, now entering his second year, is eager to showcase the team’s progress and adaptability in a more competitive landscape.

Key Storylines

New Offense Under Seth Littrell: With the hiring of offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, the Sooners are poised for a dynamic offensive approach. How will Littrell leverage the team's depth at the wide receiver position alongside a revamped offensive line? Quarterback Transition: This will be Arnold's first season as the starting quarterback, following a solid offseason that included participation in the Manning Passing Academy. His ability to connect with his talented receiving corps will be crucial for the team's success. Jackson Arnold will be one of eleven quarterbacks representing teams from the conference in Dallas and his first opportunity to represent as the starting QB of Oklahoma. Defensive Evolution: Venables, known for his defensive prowess, is expected to implement strategies that will strengthen the Sooners’ defense. The emphasis on developing young talent and building depth with a new defensive coordinator will be a topic of discussion. Oklahoma has also recruited and used to transfer portal to upgrade the defensive line during the offseason. Adjusting to SEC Competition: Moving into the SEC presents new challenges. The Sooners will need to adapt quickly to a more physical style of play. The players' readiness to face tougher opponents will be a focal point for discussion.

Attendance

Jackson Arnold Danny Stutsman Billy Bowman Brent Venables





Oklahoma's first appearance at SEC Media Day promises to set the stage for an exciting season ahead. The Sooners are ready to prove themselves in one of college football's toughest conferences, and fans will be eager to hear from Coach Venables and the players about their preparation and goals for the upcoming season. You can watch SEC Media Days on the SEC Network and also streaming on ESPN+. The Sooners will be showcased starting at 12:50 p.m.