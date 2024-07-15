'An Oversight And A Failure': Sen. Mullin Questions, Criticizes Secret Service After Assassination Attempt

He said his biggest question about the incident is the security failure and thinks there should be a public debrief.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin will be at the Republican National Convention on Monday after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Mullin joined News 9 on Monday morning to discuss what this means for the country and how it will affect the convention.

He said his biggest question about the incident is the security failure and thinks there should be a public debrief.

"How did a failure point like this take place when you have a building that's 150 yards away that has a direct line of the principle, which is President Trump?" Mullin said.

Mullin said he spoke with Trump on Sunday and the former President was in good spirits.

"He was very energetic and spoke very good praises, a lot of praises for the Secret Service. He was talking about how good of a job they did and how they put their life on the line for him," Mullin said.

Many politicians have called for both parties to dial back the political rhetoric since the shooting.

Mullin said he thinks the only person responsible for the incident is the shooter himself.

"No matter what people say, no matter what happens out there, you're responsible for your own actions," Mullin said.

Still, he said other factors have played a role in elevating the political climate that led to it.

"Let's talk about facts and leave some of the name calling and some of the accusations out of it and just talk about the simple truth about the differences between the both parties," Mullin said.