Tulsa Police Investigating Lieutenant For Social Media Post After Trump Assassination Attempt

A lieutenant with the Tulsa Police Department is at the center of an internal investigation after a post was made on Facebook in the hours after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

By: News On 6

The post said "I'm reminded of a great song lyric... well it could have been a better shot."

News On 6 is not reporting the officer's name because at this time no one has been charged with a crime.

TPD said it will release more details after the investigation is complete.