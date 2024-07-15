Tulsa Police Investigating Lieutenant For Social Media Post After Trump Assassination Attempt

Monday, July 15th 2024, 5:13 pm
A lieutenant with the Tulsa Police Department is at the center of an internal investigation after a post was made on Facebook in the hours after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
The post said "I'm reminded of a great song lyric... well it could have been a better shot."
News On 6 is not reporting the officer's name because at this time no one has been charged with a crime.
TPD said it will release more details after the investigation is complete.
