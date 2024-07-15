Five OSU Cowboys Picked On Day 2 Of MLB Draft

Oklahoma State baseball had five players selected on second day of MLB Draft.

Oklahoma State had five players selected in the 2004 MLB Draft: Brian Holiday, Zach Ehrhard, Janzen Keisel, Robert Cranz, and Sam Garcia. Holiday was picked in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals (80th overall), followed by Ehrhard in the fourth round (115th overall, Boston Red Sox). Keisel was chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round (186th pick), Cranz by the Washington Nationals in the seventh (200th pick), and Garcia by the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth (245th pick).

This draft marks the fourth time in OSU history that three players were taken in the first five rounds, the first since 2007. With six players selected in the first two days, it’s the second-highest number of top-10 picks for the program, following seven in 2022.

Holiday, a right-handed pitcher, had a standout season, finishing 7-3 with 128 strikeouts—leading the Big 12 and ranking eighth in OSU history. He recorded a 2.95 ERA and held opponents to a .199 batting average. A transfer from the College of Central Florida, he pitched at least six innings in 15 games and earned multiple All-America honors.

Ehrhard, an outfielder, played 161 games over three seasons with a .310 average, 39 doubles, 20 home runs, and 101 RBIs. In 2024, he hit .330 with 14 homers and led the Big 12 with 75 runs scored, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors. His 25 doubles tied for the eighth-most in program history.

Keisel made 20 appearances for OSU, posting a 2-1 record and a 4.92 ERA. Cranz, a transfer from Wichita State, excelled in relief with a 1.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

Garcia, a left-handed pitcher, had a strong senior season with a 7-3 record and a 3.65 ERA, tallying 115 strikeouts. He ranked sixth in the Big 12 in ERA and was among the top 20 nationally for strikeout-to-walk ratio and strikeouts.

2024 Major League Baseball Draft – Oklahoma State selections

Carson Benge, OF Round 1, Pick 19 New York Mets

Brian Holiday, RHP Round 3, Pick 80 St. Louis Cardinals

Zach Ehrhard, OF Round 4, Pick 115 Boston Red Sox

Janzen Keisel, RHP Round 6, Pick 186 Tampa Bay Rays

Robert Cranz, RHP Round 7, Pick 200 Washington Nationals

Sam Garcia, LHP Round 8, Pick 245 Milwaukee Brewers



