Judge Finds Enough Evidence For Trial In Tulsa Woman's Death

A Tulsa County judge ruled that there is enough evidence to move toward a trial for a man charged with beating his girlfriend to death in her Cherry Street Apartment.

Police say Dilan Newberry had been out of prison for eight months when he killed Chandra Cole in February.

Investigators say Dilan Newberry stabbed Chandra Cole to death, left the scene, and then called the police and asked them to check on her.

Chandra's son said seeing Newberry in court on Monday was the hardest thing he's had to do.

Police say they found and arrested Newberry at his dad's house in Cushing hours after the murder.

A crime scene detective testified there was "horrific trauma" to the victim, Chandra Cole.

The suspect and victim's neighbor also testified.

Prosecutors showed the judge surveillance video they say shows Newberry wearing a blue sheet, walking into the apartment with the victim just after 11 p.m.

The lead homicide detective testified the video showed the suspect running out of the apartment by himself less than an hour later, wearing just boxer shorts, and driving away quickly.

"You know Dilan being escorted to the courtroom, I don't think I've quite had an experience like that uncontrollable of my body kind of shaking than the day Detective White had told me what had happened with my mom," said Dillon Cole, Chandra's son. "She was so full of spreading love and positivity to everybody. That deserves to be recognized and carried on."

Detectives say no one else ever went in or out of the apartment and they found the blue sheet he was wearing inside the apartment, with blood on it.

Newberry's attorneys said his client is presumed innocent and they say all of the facts will come out at a trial.