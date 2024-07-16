The Porch: Rage Club Offers Lessons About The Value Of Anger

Licensed clinical social worker Jordan Green is holding an event called Rage Club, an anger workshop that helps people transform their relationship with anger. Green joined us on the Acra Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the mental health benefits of owning anger responsibly and using it as a positive force in our lives

By: News On 6

A local therapist believes anger is a valuable resource for creating a life of your choosing.

Licensed clinical social worker Jordan Green is holding an event called Rage Club, an anger workshop that helps people transform their relationship with anger. Green joined us on the Acra Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the mental health benefits of owning anger responsibly and using it as a positive force in our lives

Image Provided By: Possibility Management

So Jordan, what is Rage Club?

"Rage Club is an experiential space where we transform how people relate to anger. In modern culture, anger is often seen as dangerous, uncontrollable, and bad. But in Rage Club, we view anger as a powerful and essential feeling that provides important information and energy for action. The purpose of Rage Club is to change your relationship with anger so you can use its energy and information consciously and productively not only in challenging situations but also in your daily life. Through experiential exercises and embodiment practices, participants learn to own their anger and use it responsibly, gaining clarity and the ability to act, protect themselves, and take a stand for what matters to them.

What has your experience with anger been like?

I used to be an adaptive people-pleaser, disconnected from my anger because, like many of us, I was taught that anger is bad and unacceptable. I suppressed it, numbed it, and even feared it. When I did feel anger, I often covered it up with fear—fear of being angry and fear of upsetting others.

Earlier this year, I participated in a Possibility Management training, and it changed my relationship with anger. I learned to embrace my anger and see it as a powerful force for clarity and action. Anger helped me connect more deeply with my truth and desires, speak up for what needs to be said, and actively create the life I want."





Image Provided By: Possibility Management

How can issues with anger impact mental health?

When we deny or suppress our anger, it can have serious effects on our mental health. Suppressing anger means we often don't make the necessary changes to align our lives with what truly matters to us, leading to ongoing suffering and frustration.

In relationships, unexpressed anger disconnects us from important information about our values, beliefs, desires, and needs. This can create resentment and lead us to blame others instead of taking responsibility for our feelings and advocating for what we need and want. This cycle of inward violence and self-neglect can be damaging over time both to our own well-being and to the health of the relationship. Unprocessed anger doesn't just disappear—it continues to surface until it's addressed. This can result in explosive and disproportionate reactions to situations. Learning to process and understand our anger is crucial for maintaining mental health and fostering healthier relationships.

How can our viewers learn more about Anger Club?

We’re doing a rage club here in Tulsa on August 3rd at Be Love Yoga Studio in Tulsa. You can sign up on their website or learn more at the Facebook event here.

