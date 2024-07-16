Griffin Media Partners With OU Athletics, Welcomes Toby Rowland As Sports Contributor

Griffin Media is excited to announce that we are partnering with the University of Oklahoma Athletic Department to distribute OU Athletics programming on Griffin’s stations statewide as well as welcome Toby Rowland, voice of the Sooners, as a sports contributor.

Griffin Media is excited to announce we are partnering with the University of Oklahoma Athletic Department to bring OU Athletics programming distributed on Griffin’s stations statewide. The partnership will feature more than 250 hours of OU sports programming throughout the academic year.

Additionally, Toby Rowland, the voice of the Sooners, is joining Griffin Sports as an analyst.

Rowland will continue as the voice of the Sooners while contributing to the Sunday Oklahoma Ford Blitz and other Griffin programs.

Rowland previously worked for News 9 in Oklahoma City, and we are thrilled to welcome him back.

"Griffin Media is excited to partner with the University of Oklahoma to air original OU Athletics programming on our channels,” said David Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Oklahoma’s Own Griffin. “We are also thrilled to be welcoming Toby Rowland home to News 9. Toby’s passion, experience, and unique storytelling ability will provide our viewers a unique perspective of the college sports landscape. Our mission is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed, and entertained, and partnering with OU just furthers our commitment to our state and fellow Oklahomans.”

Featured athletics programming will include football, basketball, softball, baseball, and more. Among the many programs on the weekly schedule, additional content will feature coaches' shows, pre- and postseason shows, week-in-review, and event highlights.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Griffin Sports Team as an analyst this fall,” said Rowland. “I could never leave my Sooners behind, so I’m just as excited to have signed a long-term agreement to continue as the voice of the Sooners.”

The Sooner Sports content will air each weeknight at 10:35 p.m. on Griffin stations KSBI 52 in Oklahoma City and KQCW in Tulsa. The Brent Venables Coaches Show will also air on KWTV News 9 and KOTV News On 6 at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday nights during the college football season.

“We’re energized by this strengthened and renewed partnership with the Griffin organization,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “As we expand our horizons and enter the Southeastern Conference, this engagement will give us a platform to share endless moments of Sooner Magic with our local and regional audiences. As voice of the Sooners, Toby has built a tradition of Oklahoma sports coverage that’s unrivaled by other programs. We’re so fortunate that in addition to his reunion with the Griffin Sports team, he will continue to call our football, men’s basketball, and baseball games. Even greater days are ahead for Sooners sports coverage.”

OU Athletics programming will be exclusively televised via the following Griffin stations:

KSBI-Ch. 52 Oklahoma City (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 7, U-verse Ch. 52, DirecTV Satellite Ch. 52, DISH Network Ch. 52, Over-the-Air Antenna Channel 52 A full channel listing can be found at www.news9.com/ksbi.

KQCW Tulsa (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 7, U-verse Ch. 7, DirecTV Satellite Ch. 19, DISH Network Ch. 1, Over-the-Air Antenna Channel 19 A full channel listing can be found at www.tulsacw.com.