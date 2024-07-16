Sapulpa Mom Asks For Help Finding Disabled Son’s Wheelchair After It Fell Out Of Truck

Lora Roberts said the wheelchair fell out of the back of a friend's truck in Tulsa and disappeared.

-

A Sapulpa mother is pleading for help to find her disabled son's custom wheelchair.

Lora Roberts said the wheelchair fell out of the back of a friend's truck in Tulsa and disappeared.

The custom wheelchair is worth thousands of dollars, and the family is worried insurance might not replace it.

Jeremy Roberts is almost 25 years old, but he has the mental capacity of a toddler and faces several health issues.

"He had three congenital heart defects and scoliosis, spina bifida,” said Lora.

Lora, a single mom, said her son needs constant care.

"He requires oxygen 24/7 and he can't walk,” said Lora.

She said the orange wheelchair, which Jeremy picked the color, fell out of a pickup Friday morning at about 10:30 by the QuikTrip near South 49th West Ave and Interstate 44.

"A car stopped and told us that the wheelchair was, that ‘You lost the wheelchair,’” said Lora.

Lora said a QuikTrip employee told her someone in a white pickup took off with it.

"If they were just driving by, and they'd seen the wheelchair and thought, 'We need to get it out of the way,’ or maybe they have a family member that needs it,” said Lora.

As Lora looks at the invoice for the missing wheelchair, which was almost $13,000 and covered entirely by insurance, she wonders what it will take to replace it.

Jeremy is using a temporary wheelchair, but it doesn't have foot pedals.

Lora said she had filed a police report and turned in a claim to insurance.

"If we can get it back, they might be able to make repairs on it because I don't know if my insurance or Oklahoma Medicaid is going to provide him a new wheelchair because this one was only a year old," said Lora.

Jeremy's birthday is next month, and his mom would love for him to be back in his wheelchair by then.

If you know where the wheelchair is, Lora would like for you to call her at 918-698-6152.