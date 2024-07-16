International Drum Corps Competition Takes Over Broken Arrow High School

People from all over the country were in Broken Arrow to perform in the annual Drums of Summer Drum Corps competition.

After hours of making sure they hit every note and got every step on point, the Ohio Bluecoats were ready to compete in the Drum Corps International Drums of Summer.

"We have been working very, very hard on not even the big picture moments, but the very small details in the show and to really be able to get into the details so early in the season and right before a big competition is very exciting," said Emma Vacca.

Vacca is from Michigan and a member of the Bluecoats color guard. She's been practicing color guard since the 6th grade.

"Working in the long hours of the rehearsals is definitely a mental push, but being able to do it with everybody is definitely what gets you through," she said.

This was the first stop where the top eight teams met for the first time this season.

"We have Blue Devils, the Bluecoats, Mandarin, Phantom Regimen are some that are going to be here," said Broken Arrow Bands Vice President of Special Events, David Pickel.

He said Broken Arrow has hosted the competition for about 20 years.

"This is not a high school marching band. This is the professional series, top of the model for people that are interested in going into music education, those types of things," he said.

While those who competed said it was a huge challenge, it helped them grow.

"I have grown, yes my skills have grown, but I've learned more about myself as a person and finding what a good work ethic is and finding what it means to be a good person," said Vacca.