Disc Golf Junior World Championships In Tulsa

Disc golfers from around the world are competing in Tulsa for the Junior World Championships.

Young disc golfers from around the world are in Tulsa this week, competing in the 2024 Junior World Championships.

The tournament is hosted by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

"Throughout the year, they qualify for this tournament, and it is something they look forward to every year," Course Tournament Director Chris Dendurent said

Edward Xiong, 15, from Tulsa, is one of over 450 athletes who were invited.

"Just to qualify for a Major like this, you need at least 100 points, and then you get those points by placing well in tournaments," he said.

Xiong is sponsored by disc manufacturer Lone Star Disc and is a part of the Oklahoma Disc Golf Foundation. He started playing the sport seven years ago to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I can throw really far," he said. "I think I am one of the farthest throwers here in Tulsa and in Oklahoma. I can throw around 500 feet if I really need to."

He is up against some of the best young players in the world.

"There are 19 different countries here in Tulsa, as well as everybody from the United States, too," said Dendurent.

The Junior World Championships is the highest level of disc golf competition for those 18 and under.

"The top is really good," Xiong continued, saying, "They beat adults from anywhere, so it is really hard to win out here."

The scoring and play are similar to traditional golf. Disc golfers tee off and play 18 holes on a course. The goal is to complete the course in as few throws as possible.

Tulsa has several disc golf courses, so it was no surprise to Xiong when it was announced the competition would be held in the city.

"Tulsa has one of the best communities," he said. "There are so many courses around 15 minutes of each other. If you go out of state, you will not find that anywhere else."

The tournament is being played every day through Saturday, July 20. You can find the full schedule here.