Focus On Kids: Anchor Craig Day Reads To Students At Owasso Library

Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 6:31 pm
In our Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids, the Tulsa Library's Summer reading program runs until the end of the month.
Kids can earn prizes for the books they read.
News On 6 anchor Craig Day had the opportunity to read several books to a group of kids at the Owasso Library on Wednesday.
The kids sang songs and participated in other fun activities in addition to the guest reading.
