Focus On Kids: Anchor Craig Day Reads To Students At Owasso Library

By: News On 6

In our Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids, the Tulsa Library's Summer reading program runs until the end of the month.

Kids can earn prizes for the books they read.

News On 6 anchor Craig Day had the opportunity to read several books to a group of kids at the Owasso Library on Wednesday.

The kids sang songs and participated in other fun activities in addition to the guest reading.