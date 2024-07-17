Focus On Kids: Anchor Craig Day Reads To Students At Owasso Library

Focus On Kids: News On 6 Anchor Craig Day read to students at the Owasso Library on Wednesday as part of Tulsa Library Summer reading program.

Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 6:31 pm

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

In our Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids, the Tulsa Library's Summer reading program runs until the end of the month.

Kids can earn prizes for the books they read.

News On 6 anchor Craig Day had the opportunity to read several books to a group of kids at the Owasso Library on Wednesday.

The kids sang songs and participated in other fun activities in addition to the guest reading.

