Tulsa City Council Passes Controversial Land Rezoning Item Amid Corruption Allegations

A contested land zoning item on Wednesday's Tulsa City Council agenda is the center of corruption allegations against a city councilor by the person he replaced.

That land rezoning item did pass in council, but not after a lengthy discussion by the council on that property, its history, and the potential conflicts of interest held by District 6 Councilor Christian Bengel, who denies them.

Former City Councilor Connie Dodson stood up in Council, speaking out against rezoning this piece of property off 145th East Avenue between Admiral and Route 66. She and her neighbors have been fighting its rezoning since 2015.

The property owner, Crossland Construction, has several properties nearby and wants to build industrial warehouses on the site. The planning commission has recommended against rezoning the area since it first came up in 1999.

Dodson believes campaign funds donated by Crossland ownership and employees have now led to a conflict with Councilor Christian Bengel.

"It's corruption. It is a bought and paid for seat for the sole end of getting that piece zoned industrial," Dodson said.

Bengel responded to those allegations in the meeting.

"It's not had to do with anybody individually, and I think the slander again that Councilor Dodson ran November 7th of 2022 resuscitating that claim and claiming that I'm corrupt is the most ridiculous claim," Bengel said.

After a long discussion, the council approved the rezoning application.

Brian Engles lives near the project. He's disappointed.

"What upsets me most is the city council that doesn't listen to the neighborhood that lives right there," Engles said.

As for the claims, we asked Dodson if she has any personal or political motivations for making them public.

"If I wanted to run again. I'd put my name on the ballot. I'm not on the ballot for a reason," Dodson said.

News On 6 also asked the representatives from Crossland if they'd like to talk after the meeting tonight. They declined.