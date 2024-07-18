36 Degrees North Preparing To Host The Startup World Cup

A Tulsa coworking hub is getting ready to host a big competition for entrepreneurs. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke with 36 Degrees North about how it could lead to business owners competing on a global stage.

The Startup World Cup is the largest startup competition in the world with entrepreneurs competing for one million dollars.

36 Degrees North's basecamp in downtown Tulsa will host the Startup World Cup Regional Qualifier where 10 people will compete on September 6th. The winner from the qualifier will advance to the Semi-Finals in San Francisco.

36 Degrees North President and CEO, Devon Laney, said this is Oklahoma's first time participating in this global competition.

“It shines a spotlight on Oklahoma and the companies and the startups and entrepreneurs that are here. It puts them on a global stage in the heart of Silicon Valley, and it shows that we’ve got companies here and businesses here that are just as competitive, that are just as worthy of attention and investment as companies anywhere else in the world." Laney Said.

Laney said the competition is a big opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state.

"This is really bringing out the best and the brightest startup, small businesses, the best entrepreneurs. Anyone with a registered business. You don't have to be a 36 Degrees North member. This is open to anyone across the state and the region to apply and present," Laney said.

Applications are open right now and you must apply by August 1st.