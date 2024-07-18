Tulsa Ballet To Bring Nutcracker Festival To Expo Square

The Tulsa Ballet is bringing new magic to the story of the Nutcracker. The Nutcracker Festival will be a family-friendly indoor event for all ages.

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Ballet is bringing new magic to the story of the Nutcracker.

Instead of just watching from the audience, you will get to be a part of it with the Nutcracker Festival.

The Tulsa Ballet says the Nutcracker Festival will be a family-friendly indoor event for all ages.

There will be food, toy shops, an indoor ice skating rink, an obstacle course and live performances.

"The Nutcracker Festival stage will feature the best in local entertainment, story time, Santa's magic show, and a special peek of Tulsa Ballet's production of The Nutcracker," said Scott Black with the Tulsa Ballet.

The Nutcracker Festival will be at Expo Square On December 6th and 7th.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 19th, 2024

July 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024