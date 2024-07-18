Tulsa Diner Back Open After Temporary Closure

Flo's Burger Diner has been welcoming customers to its Tulsa location for more than six years. But earlier this week, the restaurant was ordered to temporarily close up shop.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa diner is back open Thursday after being forced to close for a few days because of unpaid taxes.

Care for her customers is in her voice, but Brandy Adkins knows her business needs more than love.

She’s learning that the hard way.

"It's pretty hard, pretty hard," she said.

The tax commission forced Flo’s Burger Diner to close on Monday -

Adkins says they were behind on payments. A deal with the commission got her doors back open this week.

"It's really embarrassing when you work so hard for something every day, in and out," she said. "It hurts your pride a little bit and humbles you, and I'm already a humble person, but it gets hard."

Adkins says food prices, especially meat, are too high. During the pandemic, a pound of hamburger meat was $8. And while prices have gone down, she’s still struggling.

"We're only two locations for a restaurant, so it's not like we get McDonald's pricing," Adkins said. "We don't get big bulk pricing like that, so our margins are tight, just like they would be at your house."

To make it work, the food at Flo’s is a little more expensive. But Adkins says that means customers don’t eat here as often.

But the ones that do come in will get the same greeting no matter how hard it gets.

"What can I get for you, love?"

Adkins says the tax commission allowed her to set up a payment plan so the diner could stay open.

She hopes people will come to support them.