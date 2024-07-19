Sooners Picked to Finish 8th In SEC Preseason Football Media Poll

Friday, July 19th 2024, 11:06 am
Oklahoma is forecasted to finish 8th in their first season in the SEC behind teams such as Tennessee and Missouri. Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the 2024 SEC Championship, as revealed by a preseason survey conducted among media attendees at SEC Football Media Days.
The Bulldogs garnered 165 votes to secure the SEC Championship, set to take place on December 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Texas received 27 votes, in the debut season in the league for the Longhorns.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|School
|Points
|Georgia
|3330
|Texas
|3041
|Alabama
|2891
|Ole Miss
|2783
|LSU
|2322
|Missouri
|2240
|Tennessee
|2168
|Oklahoma
|2022
|Texas A&M
|1684
|Auburn
|1382
|Kentucky
|1371
|Florida
|1146
|South Carolina
|923
|Arkansas
|749
|Mississippi State
|623
|Vanderbilt
|293
SEC CHAMPION
|School
|Points
|Georgia
|165
|Texas
|27
|Alabama
|12
|Ole Miss
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|LSU
|2
|South Carolina
|1
This season will mark the first time since 1991 that SEC Football will not feature divisions. The two contenders for the championship game will be determined based on their overall winning percentages from the eight-game regular-season conference schedule.
Historically, only nine times in the past 32 years, since 1992, has the preseason predicted champion at SEC Media Days gone on to win the SEC Championship Game.
2024 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams were announced as well, with several Sooners added to the list. Linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman were added to First-Team All SEC. Deion Burks, the transfer to Norman from Purdue, was listed to the Third Team Offense. Burks is coming off of a breakout performance in the Red-White Spring game where he caught 5 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns. All three teams are listed below headlined by Georgia QB, Carson Beck.
2024 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second-Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third-Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - James Pearce Jr., UT
DL - Walter Nolen, UM
DL - Deone Walker, UK
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA
DB - Malaki Starks, UGA
DB - Malachi Moore, UA
DB - Billy Bowman, OU
DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second-Team
DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL - Landon Jackson, ARK
DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU
*DL - Tim Smith, UA
*DL - Jared Ivey, UM
LB - Debo Williams, SC
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third-Team
DL - Tim Keenan III, UA
DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL - Trey Moore, TEX
DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB - Eugene Asante, AU
DB - Domani Jackson, UA
DB - Daylen Everette, UGA
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF
*DB - Keon Sabb, UA
*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - James Burnip, UA
PK - Bert Auburn, TEX
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second-Team
P - Brett Thorson, UGA
PK - Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS - Will Stone, TEX
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, UGA
Third-Team
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK - Alex McPherson, AU
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS - Keionte Scott, AU
*AP - Barion Brown, UK
*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX
July 20th, 2024
July 20th, 2024
July 20th, 2024