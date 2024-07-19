Sooners Picked to Finish 8th In SEC Preseason Football Media Poll

Oklahoma predicted to finish middle of the pack in the new SEC by media. Stutsman and Bowman were added to First-Team All SEC Defense.

By: News On 6, News9

Oklahoma is forecasted to finish 8th in their first season in the SEC behind teams such as Tennessee and Missouri. Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the 2024 SEC Championship, as revealed by a preseason survey conducted among media attendees at SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs garnered 165 votes to secure the SEC Championship, set to take place on December 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Texas received 27 votes, in the debut season in the league for the Longhorns.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School Points Georgia 3330 Texas 3041 Alabama 2891 Ole Miss 2783 LSU 2322 Missouri 2240 Tennessee 2168 Oklahoma 2022 Texas A&M 1684 Auburn 1382 Kentucky 1371 Florida 1146 South Carolina 923 Arkansas 749 Mississippi State 623 Vanderbilt 293





SEC CHAMPION

School Points Georgia 165 Texas 27 Alabama 12 Ole Miss 4 Vanderbilt 2 LSU 2 South Carolina 1





This season will mark the first time since 1991 that SEC Football will not feature divisions. The two contenders for the championship game will be determined based on their overall winning percentages from the eight-game regular-season conference schedule.

Historically, only nine times in the past 32 years, since 1992, has the preseason predicted champion at SEC Media Days gone on to win the SEC Championship Game.

2024 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams were announced as well, with several Sooners added to the list. Linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman were added to First-Team All SEC. Deion Burks, the transfer to Norman from Purdue, was listed to the Third Team Offense. Burks is coming off of a breakout performance in the Red-White Spring game where he caught 5 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns. All three teams are listed below headlined by Georgia QB, Carson Beck.

2024 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR - Tre Harris, UM

TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL - Tyler Booker, UA

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA

C - Cooper Mays, UT

Second-Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB - Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL - Xavier Truss, UGA

OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C - Parker Brailsford, UA

Third-Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB - Justice Haynes, UA

RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR - Deion Burks, OU

WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE - Oscar Delp, UGA

OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL - Marques Cox, UK

OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA

C - Jake Majors, TEX

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - James Pearce Jr., UT

DL - Walter Nolen, UM

DL - Deone Walker, UK

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA

DB - Malaki Starks, UGA

DB - Malachi Moore, UA

DB - Billy Bowman, OU

DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK

Second-Team

DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL - Landon Jackson, ARK

DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU

*DL - Tim Smith, UA

*DL - Jared Ivey, UM

LB - Debo Williams, SC

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX

Third-Team

DL - Tim Keenan III, UA

DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL - Trey Moore, TEX

DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB - Eugene Asante, AU

DB - Domani Jackson, UA

DB - Daylen Everette, UGA

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF

*DB - Keon Sabb, UA

*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - James Burnip, UA

PK - Bert Auburn, TEX

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second-Team

P - Brett Thorson, UGA

PK - Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS - Will Stone, TEX

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, UGA

Third-Team

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK - Alex McPherson, AU

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS - Keionte Scott, AU

*AP - Barion Brown, UK

*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX







