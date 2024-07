A motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash on I-44 Thursday has been identified.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jason L. Hurd, 50, died at the scene on I-44 east of 193rd E. Ave. in Catoosa.

OHP said Hurd was driving westbound when he lost control, driving over the median and striking a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The other driver was not injured.