'There's Always a Need:' Local Nonprofit Hosts School Supplies Giveaway For Teachers

A local nonprofit organization is giving away school supplies to help teachers prepare for the school year.

The new school year is almost upon us. In less than a month, students will return to the classroom.

Teachers like Cheryl Beese are feeling some pressure.

“That's normal … just to get ready and make sure that you have a welcoming environment for those students,” Beese said.

She is the drama teacher at Sequoyah Middle School in Broken Arrow.

“A lot of supplies are needed for a very large drama room at the school,” said Beese.

She says teaching is her passion, so she makes her classroom a special place for her students, but, it comes at a cost. A cost she bears.

“It can range anywhere from 100 dollars up to 800 dollars for a year, it just depends on what we need,” she said.

That’s why today, a nonprofit called Generation of Destiny, is providing teachers with a classroom kickstart.

“We’re giving away supplies to all the school teachers," said director Charles Jones.

This one-stop-shop offers teachers free rein for supplies like paper, cleaning products and more.

Jones says the group wants to ease the financial burden some teachers face.

“When you look at it from their perspective and everything that comes out of their pocket just to supply their classrooms,” he said.

Jones says seeing the relief and gratitude on their faces brings him joy.

“It's gonna be a lot of smiles,” he said.

And this event brings Beese joy. She now has a stocked classroom.

“Hand sanitizer, Kleenexes, the very basic things that you need to make a successful classroom and the list goes on and on and on,” said Beese.

Jones says it’s important to take care of local educators like Beese and make sure they're well prepared to teach and inspire the next generation.

“There’s always a need in the community …always,” said Jones.

“This is a wonderful, wonderful thing … thank you for supporting teachers,” Beese said.

While today’s giveaway is for teachers, Generation of Destiny says they plan on hosting a backpack drive for students in a few weeks.

For a link to donate to Generation of Destiny, click here. Donate – Generation of Destiny