News On 6's Political Analyst Scott Mitchell talks with Oklahoma House Majority Leader Jon Echols and Democrat Jason Dunnington about how this changes the election

By: News 9

-

President Biden's announce that he will not seek reelection changes the landscape of the 2024 election, just days after the Republican National Convention, and less than a month before Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago. News On 6's Political Analyst Scott Mitchell talks with Oklahoma House Majority Leader Jon Echols and Democrat Jason Dunnington about how this changes the election.