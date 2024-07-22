Oklahoma Democratic Party, Tulsa County Republican Party React To Biden Ending Campaign

Reactions to Biden's decision to not seek reelection is gaining reactions from Oklahoma Democrats and Republicans.

News On 6 is getting reaction from leaders with the Oklahoma Democratic Party and the Tulsa County Republican Party.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party told News On 6 President Biden ending his campaign is a big deal.

Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party chair, said members support President Biden’s decision and agree with his endorsement of the next presidential candidate.

"What it means for our party is we have a new rallying cry,” said Andrews. “Someone new, someone younger to get behind, and all of the folks who had all the questions since the debate, that's no longer an issue now. Now, we have an accomplished vice president that we can get behind, and I am hoping this energizes us."

Andrews said members are grateful for President Biden’s 60 years of service and what he has done for Oklahoma, including millions of dollars for roads, bridges and affordable housing.

Andrews also said the party is excited to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris after President Biden endorsed her, and Harris has said she intends “to earn the nomination.”

As for what's next for the Democrats, Andrews said the party will have their nation convention in a month in Chicago, and they will support their presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

News On 6 also talked to the Tulsa County GOP chair, Ronda Vuillemont-Smith.

She said her party was not surprised to hear President Biden is ending his campaign.

Tulsa County GOP said it is confident former president Donald Trump will win no matter what.

Vuillemont-Smith said she has a theory of what could come from the current white house.

"The one thing that I can foresee happening is that Biden decides to also leave office, which would put Kamala in as president, which would make her the first female president, so the democrats would get be able to have that, be able to tout that, but it would also allow her to run as an incumbent, and running as an incumbent is really kind of different than running as an open office,” said Vuillemont-Smith.

Both sides said the next few months will be educational opportunities for everyone to learn about our democratic process.