Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Weighs In On Biden Re-Election Bid Dropout

Political analyst Scott Mitchell weighs in on the announcement that President Biden dropping out of the 2024 election.

By: News On 6

-

News On 6's political analyst Scott Mitchell shares with his reaction and perspective to ne announcement of Biden choosing to not seek re-election.

Mitchell believes that Democrats will rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris after her endorsement from Biden. He also believes she will be the nominee because it would be a logistical nightmare to choose a new Democratic nominee this late. Mitchell says many Democrat leaders already support Harris.

Mitchell say the the Trump campaign has already decided how they're going to attack for the current vice president.

" You're seeing a lot of reporting...hat is just really kind of on the edges on the extreme" Said Mitchell.

Mitchel also says there is a small amount of undecides, because you don't see big swings in the polls.

"The Democrats have to get their act together, energize their, their party, she can do that job they believe, and then we're looking at a November election, which will be very, very close. At least that's what the Democrats are gambling is going to happen now." Said Mitchell