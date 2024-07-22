Will Harris Be The Democratic Nominee? 2024 DNC Takes On New Significance

President Biden and several other top democrats say they will stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris, but unclear convention rules have many questioning how she could obtain the party nomination.

President Biden and several other top democrats say they will stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris, but she isn't technically the presidential nominee until the Democratic National Convention, which is in August.

Convention rules don't directly address what happens if a candidate with the most pledged delegates drops out before the convention.

However, there's a general understanding that if a candidate drops out, the delegates pledged to that candidate are free to support another candidate of their choice. It's likely in this case they will support the vice president since President Biden endorsed her.

Right now no one has come forward to say they are going to challenge the vice president as the frontrunner, but it is possible.

Vice President Harris will immediately start her campaign with millions of dollars that have already been donated to President Biden's campaign because her name is on the official Biden-Harris campaign. Any other challenger who might want to run would have to campaign without that huge sum of money.

President Biden had already secured 3,896 pledged delegates which is much more than the 1,900 needed to secure the party nomination. If those delegates now plan to vote for the vice president she will get the nomination.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on August 19th in Chicago.