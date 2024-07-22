Former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters Addresses DNC Plans For The Nomination

Former Oklahoma Governor David Walters is a long-time member of the Democratic National Committee and said that while it may seem like an impossible feat, the DNC is prepared to move quickly and they might have an updated plan sometime this week.

He said he had already created a 28-day plan in the event President Biden did step aside. Walters said while it may seem like an impossible feat, the DNC is prepared to move quickly and they might have an updated plan sometime this week.

Walters said once the committee approves a plan, interested candidates will begin gathering endorsements. Walters agreed that it's likely that Vice President Kamala Harris will end up being the strongest candidate but he says right now it's too early to tell. He also says whoever takes over this campaign will have some big shoes to fill.

"Joe Biden has been the most successful president in my lifetime. I've seen a lot of them and, oh my goodness. I mean the Inflation Reduction Act. The CHIPS Act The work they've done for the military. The Infrastructure Act. All of that has been extraordinarily successful," said Walters

He said that he fully believes President Biden will be able to fulfill the remainder of his term as president. And concentrate on both national and international issues that need his full attention.

Following President Biden's announcement on Sunday, the DNC released a statement on its website which said the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party to defeat Donald Trump in November