Boy With Neurological Disorder Uses Make-A-Wish to Build Therapy Playroom At Little Light House

A boy with a neurological disorder is using his Make-A-Wish to build a therapy playroom at Little Light House. His parents say Little Light House is a special community with so many resources for their family, so they wanted to help the families that come after them.

By: News On 6

The Alexi Harris Room will help kids like Alexi develop their motor skills.

His parents say Little Light House is a special community with so many resources for their family, so they wanted to help the families that come after them.

"His best friends are here, that's where he's found a community that understands him, that sees him for more than a diagnosis, so it was an easy decision to give the donation to Little Light House," said Alexi's mom Audrey Harris.

Little Light House says the room has a tumble play track, sensory table, dragonfly seating set, and a climbing gym.