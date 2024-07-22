Broken Arrow Police Identify Shooter In Triple-Murder-Suicide

Broken Arrow Police have identified the shooter in an apparent murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

By: News On 6

-

According to BAPD, 26-year-old Jacob Haas fatally shot his 21-year-old brother, 76-year-old grandfather, and 55-year-old aunt. Police report that autopsy findings indicate Haas died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound but added that the official report is still pending.

Officers say they got a 911 call from someone in a house near Washington and Aspen, and when they arrived, they found the victims dead inside. Police said that gunshots could be heard in the background of the 911 call.

Right now, investigators say they are working to piece together the entire story. The Broken Arrow Police Department does not have any domestic violence history at the home before this incident.

“This is just another unfortunate situation that we need prayer, we need the support from our community to be with the folks involved in this situation,” said Ethan Hutchins with Broken Arrow Police on Friday.

People living in the neighborhood say it is shocking for something like this to happen. One woman said it’s usually quiet, but she knew something was up when she saw all the police cars.

“Breaks my heart, and I don’t understand how anybody could do that,” said Polly Caughron. “It’s a sad situation.”

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

----

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.