New Osage Nation Counseling Facility Aims To Combat Substance Abuse

The Osage Nation is celebrating a brand-new counseling center that is expected to treat hundreds of people in Osage County struggling with substance abuse. The complex in Pawhuska brings all of the nation's treatment services to one location with the goal of saving lives.

What was once just an empty field on the west side of Pawhuksa is now a place of hope, a refuge for Osage citizens to heal from substance abuse.

"Just the beauty here also just reminded me of solitude, serenity, and peace," said Osage Congresswoman Jodie Revard. "Alcohol can be like Russian roulette, and you just don’t know what sip or drink takes you over."

Revard remembers the dark place she was in 17 years ago before she got help.

"I chose the 4th of July because I wanted to seek my own independence."

An Osage Nation counseling program started her journey to get sober and inspired her to fight for services like the ones being offered at the new Counseling Center Complex.

"I felt like I was able to speak for those that don't have a voice," said Revard.

"Unfortunately, there is a need for substance abuse treatment," said Osage Health Authority Board Chair Cindra Shangreau.

She says indigenous communities suffer disproportionately from drug and alcohol abuse. This facility aims to help men, women, and children fight those battles.

"We expect to help more people and more efficiently both, and as the need grows you see we have room here we can build more," said Shangreau.

She says the complex offers outpatient services as well as 90-day programs that include housing on-site. As of right now, only outpatient services are available to non-tribal citizens.

"We can effectively treat 200 folks a year and bring them into sober living and being active members of society," said Shangreau.

Jodie Revard hopes this place shows her tribe that they don't have to struggle without help.

"That you're not alone, that you're not alone,” said Revard.