Tulsa Deputies Identify Suspect In Hours Long Standoff

A standoff in Tulsa is over after the man inside surrendered to deputies Monday night near M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and East Pine Street.

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Deputies said they were called to a house near M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and East Pine Street around 4:30 p.m. about a court-ordered pickup order of a one-year-old girl. Deputies said the father, Jermane Rathod, refused to come out for more than five hours.

Deputies said they were told Rathod had an assault rifle in the home and took extra precautions to try and end the standoff. Rathod came out of the house with the baby around 10 p.m. on Monday and no one was hurt.

"Child pickup orders are one of the most emotionally charged situations that we face - you're removing a child from the custody of a parent or custodian so we're used to them being emotionally charged," said Casey RoebuckTCSO.

Rathod has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He's facing charges of possession of a firearm, child stealing, and obstruction along with a felony warrant issued out of Atoka.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.




