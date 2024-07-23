'A Lot Of Lessons': Cowboys QB Alan Bowman On His Experience Heading Into 2024

The Cowboys open the season in 40 days against South Dakota State.

Monday, July 22nd 2024, 10:51 pm

By: News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Back at the helm is quarterback Alan Bowman, entering his seventh and final season at the college level.

His vocal leadership and consistently positive demeanor helped OSU turn things around in 2023, and he knows his experience could make a difference this fall.

"A lot of lessons. You know what I mean, a lot of lessons. And I think, taking everything and putting it all together. I've experienced a lot of wins and losses, moving and transfers. But a lot of games. So I think there's nothing I haven't seen in a game that will phase me, and us as an offense," Bowman said.


